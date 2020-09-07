Arkansas State moving forward to Kansas State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s a new week and a new team on the calendar for Arkansas State. The Red Wolves are looking to move on past their season opening loss at Memphis on Saturday on to their second straight road contest as they travel to Manhattan to take on Kansas State Saturday afternoon.
Blake Anderson, David Duggan and Keith Heckendorf gave their thoughts on the performance against Memphis and preview for what’s ahead against the Wildcats during their regular weekly Monday press conference.
Kickoff for Saturday’s contest set for 2:30 on FS1.
