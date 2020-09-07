Arkansas State students speak out on how they’re handling the pandemic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Recent coronavirus cases in Craighead County showed that nearly half of those cases fell in the 18-23 age range.
Arkansas State University students said Monday that most students are trying their best to stop the spread.
“There’s a lot of social distance,” student Jeff Mario Brown said. “People trying to stay six feet away, and the school is trying to keep everything spread out. People are wearing their masks and things like that. There isn’t much reckless behavior. Students are taking it seriously and are just really trying to be safe.”
“In classes, I would say everything is socially distanced,” student Megan Gray said. “Whenever they walk out of the cafe, they do have their masks on. You do see a lot of people take them off when they’re always with people they’re around, so it’s a little bit less around that. I’m not seeing too much off-campus. I’m trying to stay a little bit in and going out only when I need to.”
Off-campus, the students said they do see social media posts about businesses in downtown Jonesboro getting overcrowded on weekends.
They have not experienced it first-hand. They said they are trying their best to keep themselves and the people around them safe.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.