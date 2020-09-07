5 dead in weekend shootings across Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five people died in four shootings across Memphis over the weekend. No arrests have been made in any of the shootings.
The most recent occurred around 1 a.m. Monday near Fairfax and Peres. Police say firefighters found a 32-year-old man at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds and took him to the hospital where he died. A second victim, a 34-year-old man, drove to a nearby fire station on Chelsea where crashed his car into the bay door. He went to the hospital but later died.
Investigators believe they knew the suspect.
On Sunday, a man died in a shooting around 12:30 a.m. near Gill and Pillow. Police later identified him as 50-year-old Markel Alexander.
Two people died in separate shootings Saturday. The first happened around 12:15 a.m. on South Orleans. The 23-year-old victim went to the hospital but died from his injuries. Police believe he knew his shooter.
Later that night around 10:30 police say a 38-year-old man was shot and killed on North Evergreen. There are no suspects in that shooting.
Anyone with information about any of these homicides should call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
