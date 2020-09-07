Labor Day festivities canceled in Rector, parks left empty

RECTOR, Ark. (KAIT) - For some Region 8 towns, it was a quiet Labor Day as public events were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The annual Rector Labor Day Picnic joined the other dozens to cancel this year. Typically, it fills the Rector Memorial park, but Monday, it sits empty.
The benches, picnic tables, and community stage all empty.
The main street through Rector saw little traffic and no visitors.
“It has been rather eerie over this past weekend. Different friends have said, ‘This is very strange, so empty,’” resident Jane Gatewood said. “The crowds would’ve been here for the parade this morning at nine, the politicians would’ve been here, they would’ve all ended up at the Memorial Park.”
Gatewood volunteers at the Rector Community Museum as their communications director. Normally, the streets are buzzing with people for the entire weekend.
Her fears are held in the future of the Woodland Heights Cemetery.
She said the money raised in the Labor Day festivities goes towards the upkeep and maintenance of the cemetery.
Without the festival, she said there might not be as much money raised, but she encourages people to still donate.
“The opportunity to donate to the Woodland Heights Cemetery commission is available to anyone,” she said.
To view a list of donation options, click here.
“We in Rector love our homecoming events,” she said. “We have missed you. It has been almost sad, today especially. This weekend has been like no other.”
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.