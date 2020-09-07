Labor Day fun at Craighead Forest Park

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Several people came out to Craighead Forest Park to celebrate Labor Day, enjoying the sunshine and warm weather.
Even with social distancing measures, the campground was packed with tents and RV’s to enjoy the extended weekend. The campers said the park has been extra busy since Friday.
“It’s been busy. Yeah, we had some in and out, but at the top of it, we only had two sites open,” Debbie Gibson, Craighead Forest Park Campground Host, said.
“Its been pretty full. We only had three spaces left on Friday,” said camper Harold Thompson.
People enjoyed the weather by fishing, biking, walking, or running through the trails, all while keeping a social distance.
