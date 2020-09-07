Man arrested after injuring deputy during pursuit

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -Baxter County authorities arrested a man after he injured a deputy while riding a motorcycle during a pursuit.
According to a press release from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit started around 12:25 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, when a deputy tried to stop Austin Potts on State Highway 201 near Mountain Home.
Potts refused to stop and later turned onto County Road 28, where another deputy set up a roadblock near the intersection of Jade Lane and County Road 28.
Potts stopped briefly but reportedly refused to get off. A deputy used a taser on Potts but was unsuccessful.
Potts then accelerated the motorcycle, hitting one of the deputies.
According to the press release, another deputy later saw Potts turn west on U.S. Highway 62, heading back into Mountain Home.
Officers with the Mountain Home police department joined the pursuit, before losing the motorcycle near Baxter Regional Medical Center.
Law enforcement later found Potts on foot walking near the hospital parking garage and arrested him.
Potts gave a fake name to officers, but officers found the taser probes attached to his clothes.
Officers later learned Potts had a restricted license and was on probation.
The deputy injured was treated and released.
Potts faces several felony charges, including battery 2nd-degree, aggravated assault, fleeing, and probation violation.
He received a $35,000 bond.
