Affidavit: Man pointed gun at woman’s head, threatened to kill her

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man is in jail after police said he pulled out a gun and threatened a woman’s life over the weekend.
A probable cause affidavit states Reginald Alfonso Lewis, 52, appeared in court Tuesday for aggravated assault and terroristic threatening charges.
According to Jonesboro police, officers went to a domestic disturbance at an apartment on the 3400-block of Sun Avenue on Sunday.
The victim told police Lewis pointed a gun at her head and told her he was going to kill her.
“Lewis also chased [her] outside and continued to point the gun at her and make threats to take her life,” the affidavit stated.
The victim told dispatch Lewis left the scene in a Ford pickup truck and had a gun on the passenger side of the vehicle.
Officers found a vehicle matching that description and pulled it over.
They said Lewis was driving away from the apartments and they found the handgun on the passenger side floor.
In court Tuesday, a judge set Lewis' cash/surety bond at $50,000 and also issued a No-Contact order with the victim.
Lewis is due back in court on Oct. 27.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.