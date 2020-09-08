Affidavit: Man pointed gun at woman’s head, threatened to kill her

Affidavit: Man pointed gun at woman’s head, threatened to kill her
Police arrested Reginald Lewis for terroristic threatening and aggravated assault. (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)
By Jorge Quiquivix | September 8, 2020 at 9:42 PM CDT - Updated September 8 at 9:42 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man is in jail after police said he pulled out a gun and threatened a woman’s life over the weekend.

A probable cause affidavit states Reginald Alfonso Lewis, 52, appeared in court Tuesday for aggravated assault and terroristic threatening charges.

According to Jonesboro police, officers went to a domestic disturbance at an apartment on the 3400-block of Sun Avenue on Sunday.

The victim told police Lewis pointed a gun at her head and told her he was going to kill her.

“Lewis also chased [her] outside and continued to point the gun at her and make threats to take her life,” the affidavit stated.

The victim told dispatch Lewis left the scene in a Ford pickup truck and had a gun on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Officers found a vehicle matching that description and pulled it over.

They said Lewis was driving away from the apartments and they found the handgun on the passenger side floor.

In court Tuesday, a judge set Lewis' cash/surety bond at $50,000 and also issued a No-Contact order with the victim.

Lewis is due back in court on Oct. 27.

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.