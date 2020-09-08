Arkansas high school football poll, week ending Sept. 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Following is the Overall Top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending September 5. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week’s ranking:
OVERALL
Record Pts Prv
1. Bryant (25) 2-0 250 1
2. Bentonville 1-0 206 2
3. North Little Rock 1-0 201 3
4. Greenwood 1-0 148 4
5. Pulaski Academy 1-0 130 6
6. LR Christian 2-0 97 7
7. Cabot 2-0 79 NR
8. Conway 1-1 74 5
9. Bentonville West 1-1 50 NR
10. Benton 0-1 45 8
Others receiving votes: Joe T. Robinson 23, Springdale Har-Ber 22, Fayetteville 21, Wynne 13, FS Northside 4, Arkadelphia 3, Jonesboro 3, Harding Academy 3, Fordyce 2, Lake Hamilton 1.
CLASS 7A
Record Pts Prv
1. Bryant (25) 2-0 125 1
2. Bentonville 1-0 90 2
3. North Little Rock 1-0 84 3
4. Cabot 2-0 26 NR
5. Conway 1-1 23 4
Others receiving votes: Bentonville West 16, Fayetteville 6, Springdale Har-Ber 3, FS Northside 2.
CLASS 6A
Record Pts Prv
1. Greenwood (21) 1-0 121 1
2. Benton (4) 0-1 78 2
3. Lake Hamilton 1-0 73 4
4. Jonesboro 1-1 58 3
5. LR Parkview 1-0 32 NR
Others receiving votes: Van Buren 7, Pine Bluff 4, West Memphis 2.
CLASS 5A
Record Pts Prv
1. Pulaski Academy 18) 1-0 118 1
2. LR Christian (7) 2-0 107 2
3. Wynne 2-0 60 4
4. Harrison 2-0 34 3
5. White Hall 2-0 25 NR
Others receiving votes: Texarkana 22, Camden Fairview 4, Maumelle 3, Hot Springs Lakeside 1, Valley View 1.
CLASS 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Joe T. Robinson (21) 1-1 121 1
2. Arkadelphia (3) 2-0 75 3
3. Nashville (1) 1-1 66 2
4. Shiloh Christian 2-0 63 4
5. Pocahontas 2-0 17 NR
Others receiving votes: Warren 15, Ozark 11, Stuttgart 5, Crossett 2, Ashdown 1.
CLASS 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Harding Academy (19) 1-0 117 1
2. Prescott (5) 1-0 95 2
3. Newport 2-0 61 4
4. Booneville 2-0 36 NR
5. Rison (1) 0-1 19 5
Others receiving votes: Hoxie 18, Osceola 17, Camden Harmony Grove 6, Jessieville 3, McGehee 2, Baptist Prep 1.
CLASS 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Fordyce (18) 1-0 118 1
2. Junction City (5) 1-1 94 2
3. Gurdon (1) 1-0 58 3
4. Des Arc (1) 2-0 54 4
5. Magnet Cove 2-0 35 5
Others receiving votes: Earle 4, Salem 4, McCrory 3, Poyen 2, Clarendon 1, Bigelow 1, Foreman 1.
