Arkansas State alum J.D. McKissic named Washington starting RB

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Red Wolf made headlines in the NFL.
Washington has J.D. McKissic listed as the starting running back in the season opener. They revealed their depth chart Tuesday morning. J.D. signed in March after spending 2019 with the Lions. He played all 16 games last season, recording 205 rushing yards, 233 receiving yards, and 17 kick return yards.
McKissic’s move up the depth chart came after Washington released Adrian Peterson. JD and several running backs are expected to get touches.
Washington hosts the Eagles in the 2020 opener. Kickoff is Sunday at 12:00pm on FOX.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.