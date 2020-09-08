Arkansas State/Kansas State kickoff time moved to 11:00am Saturday

By Chris Hudgison | September 8, 2020 at 9:54 PM CDT - Updated September 8 at 10:23 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State will play Kansas State a little bit earlier but in front of more eyeballs.

The Big 12 announced late Tuesday night that the Red Wolves/Wildcats matchup will now be played Saturday at 11:00am. The game will air on FOX instead of FS1.

They’re taking the Baylor/Louisiana Tech time slot, that game was postponed because of residual COVID-19 effects on the Bulldogs from Hurricane Laura.

According to the Arkansas State media guide, Saturday will be first A-State football game on major broadcast TV since 1981.

2020: Kansas State (FOX)

1981: Kansas (ABC)

1979: Louisiana (ABC)

1970 Pecan Bowl: Central Missouri (ABC)

1969 Pecan Bowl: Drake (ABC)

1968 Pecan Bowl: North Dakota State (ABC)

Arkansas State is 0-1 while Kansas State is playing their 2020 season opener.

