Arkansas State/Kansas State kickoff time moved to 11:00am Saturday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State will play Kansas State a little bit earlier but in front of more eyeballs.
The Big 12 announced late Tuesday night that the Red Wolves/Wildcats matchup will now be played Saturday at 11:00am. The game will air on FOX instead of FS1.
They’re taking the Baylor/Louisiana Tech time slot, that game was postponed because of residual COVID-19 effects on the Bulldogs from Hurricane Laura.
According to the Arkansas State media guide, Saturday will be first A-State football game on major broadcast TV since 1981.
2020: Kansas State (FOX)
1981: Kansas (ABC)
1979: Louisiana (ABC)
1970 Pecan Bowl: Central Missouri (ABC)
1969 Pecan Bowl: Drake (ABC)
1968 Pecan Bowl: North Dakota State (ABC)
Arkansas State is 0-1 while Kansas State is playing their 2020 season opener.
