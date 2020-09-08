Catalytic converter thief hits The Learning Center

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro learning center will have to pay out $1,000 to replace two stolen catalytic converters.
Chris Pyles, transportation supervisor for the Nettleton Intermediate Center, reported the thefts Sunday afternoon to Jonesboro police.
The alleged theft happened at The Learning Center-Adult Campus, 3801 Aggie Rd., sometime between Aug. 31 and Sept. 6.
According to the initial incident report, someone stole two catalytic converters from two Ford Econoline E-450s valued at $500 each.
This is just the latest in a string of catalytic converter thefts reported this year.
On July 24, the Jonesboro Police Department told Region 8 News it had investigated 31 reports since the start of the year.
Since then, several more businesses around town have reported the parts stolen from their vans and trucks.
