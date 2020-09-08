COVID-19 precautions at Nettleton Public Schools

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Nettleton School District has been working diligently to make in-person learning safer for students. Teachers and staff have been preparing since the summer.
Every classroom and entrance has a hand pump station. Classrooms are also equipped with plastic barrier dividers. Class sizes have been reduced to about 17 per room.
Nettleton STEAM school has completely redone its schedule so that fewer students occupy the hall and lunchroom. The hallways have social distancing stickers to remind students to spread out.
Teachers are also getting creative. Some even implemented “mask breaks” into their daily routine.
Nettleton STEAM principal Cathelene Gray said that students have been positive about the transition.
“The kids really have embraced it with open arms,” Gray said. “They do an amazing job of remembering to wear their masks. We have a mask policy for the entire district. So they remember. We have them if they forget. We really haven’t had trouble. We haven’t had to remind them. Everyone stays six feet apart. I think they want to be in school. I think they really do realize the value of education but also being with their friends and being in a social environment.”
Gray said that parents have been positive about the transition as well.
The same precautions taken at Nettleton STEAM school are also happening at all Nettleton Public Schools.
