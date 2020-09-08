COVID-19 precautions at Nettleton Public Schools

“The kids really have embraced it with open arms,” Gray said. “They do an amazing job of remembering to wear their masks. We have a mask policy for the entire district. So they remember. We have them if they forget. We really haven’t had trouble. We haven’t had to remind them. Everyone stays six feet apart. I think they want to be in school. I think they really do realize the value of education but also being with their friends and being in a social environment.”