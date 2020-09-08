Driver accused of leaving the scene after hitting man mowing lawn

CAMPBELL, Mo. (KAIT) - A 70-year-old Campbell man was flown to a Memphis hospital with serious injuries after a car slammed into his lawnmower.
The incident happened Monday, Sept. 7, at 12:50 p.m. according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash report.
Richard K. Benjamin, 42, of Campbell was southbound on Speedway Street when his 2006 Chevy Impala traveled off the left side of the road.
The car then struck a 2020 Murray riding mower driven by Weldon Wallace.
Wallace was flown to The MED in Memphis with serious injuries.
Instead of stopping, according to an online arrest report, Benjamin fled the scene.
MSHP arrested him at 2:28 p.m. on suspicion of felony leaving the scene of an accident and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway.
According to the report he was taken to the Dunklin County Jail and left on a 24-hour hold.
