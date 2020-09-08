Jonesboro MAPC approved 2 rezoning requests

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Metropolitan Area Planning Commission discussed a couple of rezoning requests during Tuesday night’s regularly scheduled meeting.
The first item on the agenda was in reference to a nearly 17-acre lot located at 3707 South Caraway Road.
South Caraway Baptist Church submitted a request to rezone the property from R-1 single-family residential district to C-3 general commercial district.
Church leaders have been working to sell the property.
“We found a buyer and currently have the property under contract as a child care facility and just turned out to be a faith-based childcare facility,” Joshua Moss said, who spoke on behalf of South Caraway Baptist Church. “Because the church itself will not have any ownership part in the childcare facility, we’ll need to rezone it to C-3.”
The commission unanimously approved the request with certain conditions.
Another rezoning request at 901 Parker Road was also on the agenda.
Ashley Tallant submitted the request to rezone the property from CR-1 commercial residence mixed-use district limited use overlay to C-3 general commercial district.
After some discussion, the commission amended the request to limited use overlay allowing for only retail salon and light office use.
The commission approved the amended request.
Both rezoning requests will now head to the full city council.
