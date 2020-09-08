COVID leads to shortage of substitute nurses in Region 8

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Public Schools are looking to fill more substitute nurse positions.
The need for substitute nurses is high during the current pandemic, because of the added duties added to school nurses.
Because of COVID-19, the workload for the school nurses has increased exponentially, according to district nurse, Mersadeze Brooks.
“We have several medically fragile kids that need extra care. Then trying to take care and be extra precautious on every little thing that we’re used to seeing but it’s just magnified. Trying to keep track of who’s out of school [and the reason why] … it is just a big load,” said Brooks.
This leaves very few substitute nurses to carry the workload, but when those substitutes are out as well, the administration is having to scramble to fill positions for the day.
Brooks says that more substitute nurses can help with the regular day to day workloads with having to take care of over 6,500 students.
If you are interested in this position, you can pick up an application packet at Jonesboro Public Schools Central Office located off Southwest Drive. On-site training will be included in the hiring process.
