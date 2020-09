Quiet weather will continue this week as harvest season gets underway. Highs will be in the upper 80s/low 90s daily with warm mornings. By the weekend, temperatures may dip a little bit, but it’ll still be warm. A few showers and thunderstorms may pop up as well. The closest opportunity for cooler air many are wanting will be early next week. But like we’ve seen with data over the past week, it may not be guaranteed. We’ll watch it.