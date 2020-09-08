Man accused of trying to assault officers during weekend chase

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said a man tried to assault officers with his vehicle during a chase on Saturday.
Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell said Michael Lovan, 49, led deputies on a chase that wrecked one county truck before he was stopped.
“Then again throwing metal and hammers at officers before being taken into custody unharmed,” Sheriff Bell noted.
He added that a deputy and an Arkansas State Police trooper reported minor injuries in the events that unfolded during the chase.
No word on the charges Lovan will be facing, but he’s being held in the Randolph County jail on a $100,000 cash bond.
