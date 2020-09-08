Millage increase rejected at Pocahontas schools

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The Pocahontas School District held a special election for a potential millage increase Tuesday.
According to the unofficial results from Chief Deputy Clerk April Duff, voters rejected a millage increase with 51 percent casting a ballot against the measure.
The district is currently building a new elementary school that Superintendent Jerry Martens hopes will be ready by January.
Along with the elementary school, the district is wanting to build a new high school, leading to the special election to potentially raise the millage by just over three mills.
The district said the schools need to be built because of the lack of space that has been created due to the growth.
Those against the increase, other than having to pay more taxes, say they want to preserve history with the old ‘Rock Building.'
Superintendent Martens said the facade of the building would be kept, but the rest of the building would be demolished to make way for the new school.
“It’s important for everybody to vote, whether you’re for it or against it, you need to be counted," voter Johnny Brown said. "Everybody needs to exercise their right.”
Early voting was held on September 1 and 2 at First Baptist Church.
Election Coordinator and Chief Deputy Clerk April Duff says the turnout today at Black River Technical College and Sutton Free Will Baptist Church, as well as for the early voting has been good, with hundreds of residents showing out to vote.
This is the first election that has been held in Randolph County with COVID-19 protocols.
Duff says Tuesday is a good trial run for November.
“Most of [the] public is already used to donning a mask when they go to a public place, they’re used to hand sanitizing stations," Duff said. "That kind of has helped since we’re this far into COVID.”
At the BRTC location, plexiglass shields were set up at numerous stations and tape was on the floor marking proper social distancing.
At a check-in station, staff checked photo ID while voters stood at least 6-12 feet away with their mask off to verify that the voter’s face matched the card.
Masks are encouraged, but Duff said staff will not turn a voter away if they are not wearing a mask.
Voters kept their stylus all the way until they exited the polling place, where the stylus, as well as the voting machine, was cleaned and sanitized.
In total, 1,189 voters turned out to vote in the special election.
