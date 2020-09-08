Mother and teen with developmental disabilities address attack caught on camera

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro mother said she’s upset after she saw a video of her son physically assaulted.
The video circulating on social media shows Nathan Burgess being assaulted.
That video so graphic his mother, Crystal Burgess, asked Region 8 News not to show it.
“I received the video from my niece. She was like look at this video and I am looking at and I said that’s my baby," Crystal Burgess said.
She said her baby, 14-year-old Nathan Burgess, has developmental disabilities and is a loving person.
“He is really trusting. He trusts people, he is very nice and he’s kind. He wants to be friends with everybody," Crystal said.
The unidentified juvenile Nathan considered a friend is now looking at a possible 2nd-degree battery charge, according to an initial report by the Jonesboro Police Department.
“I’m a kind person. I let my guard down a lot and the wrong people get close to me and take advantage of me," Nathan said.
Nathan said after getting out of a vehicle and walking around, the suspect said he wanted a one-on-one with him.
While being attacked, Nathan’s thoughts raced and among them was, “Are they going to leave me here? Is he ever going to stop hitting me?”
His mom says no matter what or who, it’s not right to take advantage of someone.
The family does plan to press charges.
Many in the community have already sent their love and support a GoFundMe page was even created where you can donate to Nathan.
Jonesboro police confirmed they have arrested the juvenile involved in the incident.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.