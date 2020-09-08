NEA school districts report COVID-19 cases

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Just days after the start of a new school year, several Northeast Arkansas school districts have begun reporting positive COVID-19 cases among their students and faculty.
As of Tuesday, Sept. 8, the following districts reported cases:
- Cedar Ridge School District: As of Tuesday, Sept. 8, five individuals on the elementary school campus tested positive and "several high school faculty have been identified as probable close contacts with COVID-positive individual(s). Both schools have switched to virtual learning
- Hoxie School District: One positive COVID-19 case reported in the high school.
- Harrisburg School District: Four students and four staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. As of Tuesday, Sept. 8, 56 students are quarantined due to exposure to the coronavirus.
- Trumann School District: On Sept. 8, one Trumann High School student and two Trumann Middle School students tested positive for COVID-19.
Region 8 News will endeavor to update this list on a daily basis.
For the latest reports into the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, click here.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.