New restaurant coming to Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new restaurant specializing in Thai food is coming to Jonesboro.
Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced Monday that Mai Pai Thai Cuisine will open at Turtle Creek Crossing, 3009 E. Highland, later this fall.
The restaurant, which will be located in the former $1 Jewelry Galore space next to Sports Clips, is a “Yelp favorite all over Arkansas,” according to a Haag Brown social media post.
It is owned by the same people who created Thai Thai, Zanga Thai Cuisine, and Zen Rice & Ramen.
No word yet on when the restaurant will open.
