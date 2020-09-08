Piggott wins the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/4/20)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s time to announce the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week. 1,005 votes were cast on the kait8.com Sports page. Piggott (71% of ballot) beat East Poinsett County by 543 votes, Pocahontas finished 3rd.
Tanner Dixon takes it 34 yards to the house, he had 2 touchdowns Friday night. The Mohawks beat St. Pius X 12-0 in their first game since the death of Hunter Midkiff.
I want to give a tip of the cap to Connor Baker of Pocahontas. He was one of this week’s nominees but wanted Redskin fans to vote for Piggott in honor of Midkiff.
Yarnell’s will donate $200 to the Piggott booster club, the Mohawks are the Sweetest Play of the Week.
