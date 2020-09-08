PLEASE SHARE: Investigators search for missing woman

FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A North Arkansas community is searching for a woman who disappeared Monday night and investigators say has mental and physical challenges.
According to the Izard County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding Shasta McCann.
The 22-year-old woman left her mom’s home Monday around 11 p.m. and has not been seen or heard from since then.
Investigators said she doesn’t have a phone on her and probably won’t have an I.D.
On top of her challenges, she also walks with a limp.
They are also worried because she’s from Louisiana and has only been in the Natural State for a short while so she barely has any knowledge of the region.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Fulton County Chief Deputy Joe Boshears at 870-895-2601.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.