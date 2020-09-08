Possible human remains found in Greene County; investigation underway

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -A case of possible human remains has the Greene County Sheriff’s Department investigating the situation.
In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s department said deputies went to Lee Street in Oak Grove on Saturday, Sept. 5, around 4:55 p.m.
Once there, a deputy went to a small overgrown area behind a home where the possible human remains were found.
The Greene County Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigation Division and the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division arrived and began investigating.
The Greene County Coroner’s Office removed the remains and sent them to the Arkansas State Crime Lab.
The sheriff’s department will release more information as the investigation unfolds.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.