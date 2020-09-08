Sept. 8: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Tuesday, Sept. 8. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Autumn kicks off two weeks from today, but unseasonably hot and dry weather looks to continue across Region 8.
In fact, daily highs peak near 90°F as an upper ridge of high pressure emerges for midweek.
This ridge quickly breaks down by the weekend, allowing a pair of cold fronts to drop through the area.
The best we’ll manage is a quarter-inch rainfall from isolated storms on Saturday and Sunday.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
While the number of coronavirus cases among those 18-23 years of age continues to rise in Region 8, A-State students say they’re trying their best to stop the spread.
Unlike in years past, Labor Day was “rather eerie” in one deserted Region 8 town.
A man is in jail after investigators say he hit a deputy with his motorcycle.
Destiny Quinn Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.
