WiFi Bus Project will alleviate problems for students

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The pandemic has made online learning the new normal for several students and the Nettleton Public School District is trying to make sure that no student is left behind.
Two Wi-Fi-enabled busses have been set up at South Caraway Baptist Church, 3707 S. Caraway Rd., and First NEA Church, 1020 Airport Rd.
Students’ school assigned devices will automatically connect to the hotspot.
The busses are out Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Director of Technology for Nettleton Public Schools, Dennis Warhurst said several students do not have internet access at home making this project essential.
“We’re finding out more and more that we’ve taken it for granted in the past and just assumed that everyone has internet access. With the COVID situation and the fact that we are sending devices home now, and people are at home and not coming to school for their learning, that there is a need,” Warhurst said.
The district plans to add 4 more busses, but they’ll first see how the 2 busses do and get feedback from parents to determine where to add the extra busses.
As an alternative, they have WiFi access points outside of each school.
Families can also apply for a hotspot to take home.
Parents can do that by contacting their child’s campus and filling out an application.
