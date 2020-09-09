Cows killed, dismembered in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A cattleman found multiple cows dead in their pasture from an apparent gunshot, with one of the cow’s front legs severed off.
Farm landowner Craig Ryan received a call Tuesday with terrible news.
“Kind of shocked, you know. When my friend called me, I ran up here. We’ve never really had anything happen like this before,” he said.
Around a spring-fed water source, multiple cows were found.
“We found three here, there was one over here that was down and two more over here. One of them had the front shoulder cut off,” he said.
Of the roughly 30 cattle on the farm, one is still unaccounted for. Ryan said he’s not sure where it is.
His father, L.V. Ryan, started the farm nearly 40 years ago and passed away last week.
He said he’s not sure what his father would’ve thought about this happening.
“I mean, it would upset him, too,” he said. “Anything like this, to see that go to waste, that was just cruel for someone to do that.”
A report has been filed with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, who are investigating the slain cows.
Ryan said, for the time being, he will place more “No Trespassing” signs around the property and make sure the gates are locked.
“You need to think about turning yourself in. I don’t know if it was kids. If it’s kids, you know, it’s not the thing to be doing,” he said. “If it’s anybody just looking for meat, there are other ways to get meat. There will be a lot of guys out there looking for you, so I’d ask that you and turn yourself in and do the right thing.”
He said everyone in the area is on high alert right now to make sure other cattlemen’s cows are not tampered with.
If you have any information regarding this investigation, you’re encouraged to call the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at 870-236-7612.
