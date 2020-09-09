Delta Symphony Orchestra gets creative after COVID-19; adds remote concerts

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Since the pandemic, the arts have been forced to get creative and move productions to remote locations.
You can now view Delta Symphony Orchestra concerts through Facebook and on Channel 24.
The next concert will be Thursday, September 9 on Channel 24 at 8 p.m. The concert will then be streamed live on September 15 at 7 p.m. on Facebook.
The concerts will feature footage of previously recorded shows.
Delta Symphony Orchestra plans to have two more remote events this year, including a Halloween themed October show and a Christmas-themed December show.
Dr. Warren Skaug, the President of the Board of Directors, says they hope to continue live, in-person productions next spring or summer, if health is not a threat.
Until then, they are dependent on your donations. Skaug said that a majority of their funds are raised at their annual gala. That was canceled due to the pandemic, so donations are needed now more than ever.
Skaug says the orchestra has cultural importance, and it’s crucial to keep it alive.
“It’s important that we keep alive, keep vibrant with classical music. All that it represents. It’s our tie to the past. It is a beautiful and wonderful art form that really needs some support to go on,” said Skaug.
To find out more information on how to donate or more information on future online and Channel 24 concerts, click here.
