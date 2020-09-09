Football Friday Night (9/11/20)

Football Friday Night (9/11/20)
By Chris Hudgison | September 9, 2020 at 6:59 PM CDT - Updated September 9 at 7:25 PM
2020 marks the 27th season of Football Friday Night.
2020 FFN Game of the Week: Hoxie prepares for road matchup at Westside

Week 3 of Football Friday Night is headlined by a pair of teams off Highway 63. 2-0 Hoxie travels to 1-1 Westside in the Game of the Week.

FFN airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.

FFN SCOREBOARD

Football Friday Night - September 11th, 2020

Game of the Week: Hoxie at Westside

Conway at Jonesboro

Valley View at Rivercrest

Nettleton at Mountain Home

Greene County Tech at Harrisburg

Paragould at Pocahontas

Morrilton at Wynne

Searcy at Batesville

Southside at Trumann

Cave City at Melbourne

Bauxite at Newport

Manila at Marked Tree

Highland at Piggott

Midland at Rector

Canceled Games

Walnut Ridge at EPC

Osceola at Gosnell

