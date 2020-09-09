Football Friday Night (9/11/20)

Week 3 of Football Friday Night is headlined by a pair of teams off Highway 63. 2-0 Hoxie travels to 1-1 Westside in the Game of the Week.
FFN airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.
You can follow Chris Hudgison or Matthew Schwartz on twitter for more updates. You can also check out updates on the Football Friday Night facebook page.
Football Friday Night - September 11th, 2020
Game of the Week: Hoxie at Westside
Conway at Jonesboro
Valley View at Rivercrest
Nettleton at Mountain Home
Greene County Tech at Harrisburg
Paragould at Pocahontas
Morrilton at Wynne
Searcy at Batesville
Southside at Trumann
Cave City at Melbourne
Bauxite at Newport
Manila at Marked Tree
Highland at Piggott
Midland at Rector
Canceled Games
Walnut Ridge at EPC
Osceola at Gosnell
