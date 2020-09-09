Heartland businessman, Charles Drury, Sr., passes away at 92

CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KFVS) - Businessman Charles L. Drury, Senior, formally of southeast Missouri, passed away at the age of 92 on Monday, September 7.
Drury, Sr. was known as a businessman and an entrepreneur in building the Drury hotel chain and brand in 1973.
The business started in southeast Missouri and later gained roots in St. Louis.
According to the Drury Hotel website, Charles Drury, a Kelso native, and his brothers prospered in their family owned business, which has established hotels in 25 states.
A private family visitation and funeral mass will be held at the Basilica of St. Louis, with a burial at St. Augustine Church Cemetery in Kelso.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked memorial contributions to made to the Katie Tanner Memorial Scholarship Fund, at 265 Notre Dame Dr., Cape Girardeau, Mo. 63701 or the Rural Parish Clinic Endowment Fund at the Roman Catholic Foundation in St. Louis.
For more information, contact the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home here.
