Minor earthquake reported in Missouri Bootheel

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake Monday night near the Missouri town of Steele.
The quake had a magnitude of 1.9 with a depth of 8.2 kilometers, or about 5 miles.
The USGS recorded the earthquake at 1:49 a.m. UTC Tuesday, Sept. 9, UTC (8:49 p.m. Monday local time).
It was located 3.7 miles east northeast of Steele and about 14.5 miles northeast of Blytheville.
Did you know the Region 8 Weather app also tracks earthquakes? Click here to download it.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.