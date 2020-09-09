Minor earthquake reported in Missouri Bootheel

By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 9, 2020 at 9:24 AM CDT - Updated September 9 at 9:24 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake Monday night near the Missouri town of Steele.

The quake had a magnitude of 1.9 with a depth of 8.2 kilometers, or about 5 miles.

The USGS recorded the earthquake at 1:49 a.m. UTC Tuesday, Sept. 9, UTC (8:49 p.m. Monday local time).

It was located 3.7 miles east northeast of Steele and about 14.5 miles northeast of Blytheville.

