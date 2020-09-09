Report: Riverview/Bald Knob football games canceled due to COVID-19

BALD KNOB, Ark. (KAIT) - The Riverview/Bald Knob junior high and high school football games scheduled for this week have been canceled due to COVID-19, according to published reports.
Jeremy Muck with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that Bald Knob canceled the game out of caution due to a student, who is not in football testing positive for the virus.
The Riverview School District posted on its Facebook page that the games, which included a junior high game Thursday and a high school game Friday, were canceled.
The game is the second one Wednesday to be canceled.
Walnut Ridge school officials announced Wednesday that their game against East Poinsett County was canceled due to positive COVID-19 cases.
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
