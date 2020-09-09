Sam Pittman Live radio program begins Wednesday

“Sam Pittman Live,” Coach Pittman’s weekly radio show presented by Lindsey and Westrock Coffee Company, returns to Wednesday nights at 7 p.m. at the Catfish Hole for the 2020 season beginning Sept. 9. All health guidelines and social distancing will be strictly enforced.
Coach Pittman begins his first season at the helm of the Razorback football program when Arkansas kicks off against Georgia on Sept. 26 at 3 p.m. at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Pittman returns to the Hill after spending the last four years at Georgia coaching the offensive line, while serving as associate head coach for the 2019 season. Pittman was the assistant head coach and offensive line coach at Arkansas from 2013-15.
Live from the Catfish Hole for the 12th-straight year, Chuck Barrett, the voice of the Razorbacks, will host Pittman on the one-hour show while fans can make reservations to attend the shows by calling the Catfish Hole at 479-521-7008. Tickets are $25 and include all-you-can-eat dinner buffet with catfish, shrimp and chicken.
The show will be carried throughout the state of Arkansas on the Razorback Sports Network and locally in Fayetteville on 92.1 FM, 95.3 FM, 99.5 FM, HD3 106.5 FM and 1290 AM.
2020 “Sam Pittman Live” Schedule
Wednesday, September 9
Wednesday, September 16
Wednesday, September 23
Wednesday, September 30
Wednesday, October 7
Wednesday, October 14
Wednesday, October 21
Wednesday, October 28
Wednesday, November 4
Wednesday, November 11
Wednesday, November 18
Tuesday, November 24
Wednesday, December 2
