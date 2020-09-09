Sam Pittman Live radio program begins Wednesday

Coach Pittman begins his first season at the helm of the Razorback football program when Arkansas kicks off against Georgia on Sept. 26 at 3 p.m. at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Pittman returns to the Hill after spending the last four years at Georgia coaching the offensive line, while serving as associate head coach for the 2019 season. Pittman was the assistant head coach and offensive line coach at Arkansas from 2013-15.