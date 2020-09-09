Search uncovers drugs, weapon, Jonesboro police say

Terrance Cortez Williams was arrested of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of meth or cocaine purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of meth or cocaine purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearms by certain persons, possession of schedule I or II not meth or cocaine purpose to deliver and possession of schedule VI with purpose to deliver.