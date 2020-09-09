Search uncovers drugs, weapon, Jonesboro police say

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man and a Memphis man face multiple drug charges after a search warrant uncovered drugs and a weapon, according to Jonesboro police.
Tyrone Clay Williams, 29, of Jonesboro and Terrance Cortez Williams, 28, of Memphis were arrested after the search warrant was served by the Drug Task Force Sept. 4.
According to a probable cause affidavit, drug task force agents went to the 100 block of Daybreak Drive to try to find Terrance Williams.
Police said Terrance Williams was a parole absconder and had been sought on two felony warrants when he was arrested.
Officers saw Terrance Williams walk into a nearby apartment and followed him. Terrance Williams was found hiding behind the front door and was taken into custody without incident.
Police did a parole search and found a gram of marijuana on the floor, as well as a gram of meth in a baggie on the living room floor and a loaded 40-caliber pistol in a black bag on the kitchen table, the affidavit noted.
Officers searched the rest of the house and found two baggies in a kitchen cabinet, with 50 Ecstasy pills; a baggie with 11.7 grams of meth in another cabinet and 64 grams of cocaine in another kitchen cabinet, police said.
Officers also found an armory gun box and a box of 40-caliber ammunition in a kitchen cabinet, plus 123 grams of marijuana, two digital scales and a box of baggies, police said.
Tyrone Clay Williams was arrested on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than two grams, possession of schedule I or II not meth or cocaine less than two grams and possession of schedule VI less than four ounces.
A $10,000 bond was set for Tyrone Clay Williams, who will be arraigned Oct. 27 in circuit court.
Terrance Cortez Williams was arrested of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of meth or cocaine purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of meth or cocaine purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearms by certain persons, possession of schedule I or II not meth or cocaine purpose to deliver and possession of schedule VI with purpose to deliver.
A $250,000 bond was set for Terrance Cortez Williams, who will be arraigned Oct. 27 in circuit court.
Terrance Cortez Williams was also arrested in connection with a July 8 incident, in which he reportedly assaulted someone and threatened to shoot up her apartment.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Jonesboro police said Terrance Cortez Williams went to a residence on Meadowbrook and starting banging on the door.
“The victim looked out the window and saw Terrence C. Williams standing outside holding a pistol. Terrence C. Williams told the victim to open the door or he would shoot the place up,” Jonesboro police said in an affidavit.
The victim, who was scared, opened the door, police said.
Terrance Cortez Williams then threw the victim into the wall, hit her and starting choking her, police said.
Police also said Terrance Cortez Williams took her cell phone, money and credit/debit cards before leaving.
In that case, Terrance Cortez Williams was arrested on suspicion of aggravated residential burglary, theft of property credit-debit cards, terroristic threatening-1st degree and domestic battering-3rd degree.
A $250,000 bond was set in that case, with Terrance Cortez Williams being arraigned Oct. 27 in circuit court.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.