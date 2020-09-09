Sept. 9: What you need to know

Bryan's Wednesday forecast, Sept. 9
By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 9, 2020 at 5:29 AM CDT - Updated September 9 at 5:29 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Wednesday, Sept. 9. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Our stretch of hot and dry late-summer weather continues across Region 8 today, although one or two locations may experience a brief shower.

You may notice a haze to the sky thanks to air currents steering wildfire smoke our way from southern Alabama and Georgia.

By this weekend, more seasonable temperatures arrive with a pair of cold fronts.

We’ll see very little rainfall; however, up to a quarter-inch from isolated showers and storms.

Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

Watch LIVE.

News Headlines

Mother and teen with developmental disabilities address attack caught on camera

A Region 8 mom is speaking out after her son, who has developmental disabilities, whose brutal attack was shared on social media.

The search continues this morning for a person suspected in a shooting that sent two people to the hospital.

An investigation is underway in Greene County following the discovery of possible human remains.

While voters in one Region 8 school district approved a millage vote, those in another district voted No.

Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.

Watch LIVE.

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.