Sept. 9: What you need to know

Weather Headlines
Our stretch of hot and dry late-summer weather continues across Region 8 today, although one or two locations may experience a brief shower.
You may notice a haze to the sky thanks to air currents steering wildfire smoke our way from southern Alabama and Georgia.
By this weekend, more seasonable temperatures arrive with a pair of cold fronts.
We’ll see very little rainfall; however, up to a quarter-inch from isolated showers and storms.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
A Region 8 mom is speaking out after her son, who has developmental disabilities, whose brutal attack was shared on social media.
The search continues this morning for a person suspected in a shooting that sent two people to the hospital.
An investigation is underway in Greene County following the discovery of possible human remains.
While voters in one Region 8 school district approved a millage vote, those in another district voted No.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.
