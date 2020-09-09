UCA postpones volleyball matchups with Arkansas State because of COVID-19

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State volleyball will have to wait a little longer before their first serve of 2020.
A home and home series with UCA has been postponed because of “a number of positive COVID-19 tests in the University of Central Arkansas volleyball program.” The matches were scheduled to be played Saturday in Conway and Sunday in Jonesboro. No makeup dates have been determined yet.
A-State will now open the 2020 campaign on September 25th at UT Arlington. The Red Wolves and Mavericks will play 2 matches on the 25th (11am & 6pm) and 1 match on the 26th (1pm). All three matches will be streamed on ESPN+.
2020 Arkansas State Volleyball Schedule
September 25th 11:00am: at UT Arlington
September 25th 6:00pm: at UT Arlington
September 26th 1:00pm: at UT Arlington
October 2nd 6:00pm: vs. Little Rock
October 3rd 1:00pm: vs. Little Rock
October 9th 11:00am: vs. ULM
October 9th 6:00pm: vs. ULM
October 10th 1:00pm: vs. ULM
October 23rd 11:00am: at Louisiana
October 23rd 6:00pm: at Louisiana
October 24th 1:00pm: at Louisiana
October 30th 6:00pm: at Little Rock
October 31st 1:00pm: at Little Rock
November 6th 11:00am: vs. Texas State
November 6th 6:00pm: vs. Texas State
November 7th 1:00pm: vs. Texas State
November 20th - 22nd: Sun Belt Conference Tournament (Troy, Alabama)
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.