A-State reports small decrease in enrollment for fall classes

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It was a difference of about 50 students as A-State officials reported its total fall enrollment numbers, compared to the same time in 2019.
According to a media release from Arkansas State University, the university reported it had 13,843 students as of Thursday, down from the 13,891 students reported in fall 2019.
University officials said the small decrease was amazing, considering trends at other Arkansas universities and with the coronavirus pandemic.
“It is remarkable to see that our overall enrollment is close to what we had last fall in spite of the great challenges we are facing through the coronavirus pandemic. At the same time, we also recognize that our enrollment mix will ultimately determine the impact of enrollment on our budget,” Chancellor Kelly Damphousse said.
University officials also reported a 79% first-year student retention rate of its fall 2019 first-year students who are now in second year classes, while this year’s freshman class has 1,264 students.
However, the university saw 4,638 students enroll in online classes, including 996 undergraduate students enrolled in 100% online programs.
The undergraduate number is a 28.2% increase over the same time in 2019, officials said.
