Arkansas Division of Workforce Services helps Mississippi County residents seek employment

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Division of Workforce Services partnered with Kinder Morgan, Schneider, and ARDOT to hold the first-ever curbside job fair Thursday afternoon for Mississippi County.
Each applicant was able to show up and learn about different job opportunities from these employers without having to get out their car.
They also received information about other places who were looking for eligible candidates that were not at the job fair.
Employment specialist Felicia Bradley wanted to help the people of Mississippi County get back to work so they can support their families.
“A lot of times people think it’s only minimum wage jobs, but most of these employers here are paying a good salary. So, this lets them know that there are a lot of employers looking for good workers,” said Bradley.
Bradley plans to have more job fairs in the future.
If you missed the job fair, you can also go online to search for openings here.
