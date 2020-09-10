Austin Cook shoots 68 in opening round of Safeway Open

Jonesboro native & Razorback alum Austin Cook is in his 8th season on the PGA Tour. (Source: (AFP Photo/SAM GREENWOOD))
By Chris Hudgison | September 10, 2020 at 8:57 PM CDT - Updated September 10 at 8:57 PM

NAPA, Ca. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro native teed off the new PGA Tour season in style.

Austin Cook fired a 4-under par 68 Thursday in the first round of the Safeway Open. The JHS & Razorback alum posted a bogey free round. Cook recorded birdies on the 2nd, 4th, 6th, & 10th holes. He’s tied for 21st, just 5 shots back of leader Russell Knox (-9).

[ Safeway Open - Leaderboard ]

Cook finished 155th in the 2019-20 FedExCup standings. He notched a pair of top 20 finishes (T14 at Greenbrier, T17 at Houston).

