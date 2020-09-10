Austin Cook shoots 68 in opening round of Safeway Open

NAPA, Ca. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro native teed off the new PGA Tour season in style.
Austin Cook fired a 4-under par 68 Thursday in the first round of the Safeway Open. The JHS & Razorback alum posted a bogey free round. Cook recorded birdies on the 2nd, 4th, 6th, & 10th holes. He’s tied for 21st, just 5 shots back of leader Russell Knox (-9).
Cook finished 155th in the 2019-20 FedExCup standings. He notched a pair of top 20 finishes (T14 at Greenbrier, T17 at Houston).
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.