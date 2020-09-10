Barbara Weinstock celebrates 20 years as retired Executive Director for the Craighead County Community Foundation

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Thursday, Barbara Weinstock celebrated her retirement. Barbara served as the Executive Director for the Craighead County Community Foundation for 20 years.
During her tenure as Executive Director, Barbara has grown the Criaghead County affiliate to have over 100 endowments with assets totaling over $7 million. Since its start, the foundation has given over $1 million back to Craighead County through its giving tree grant program.
Weinstock said her time was wonderful, but she’s confident the board will do great in her absence.
On Thursday, the foundation surprised her with her own endowment, totaling over $16,000. Weinstock says it was a pleasant surprise.
“I feel thrilled. I really do. I had hoped to fund my endowment, which I have already set up in my will, and this just blows me away," said Weinstock.
Weinstock gets to decide how her endowment will be spent. Though she does not know where the money will go right now, she says it will go back to the community in some way.
She plans to remain active with the foundation, even after retirement. She also plans to work on local elections.
