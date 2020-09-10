Church rebuilds after tornado in Lake City area

LAKE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Refuge Church in Lake City has been picking up the pieces left behind after a tornado came through leaving damage.
As Hurricane Laura passed over Northeast Arkansas, the weakened tropical storm dropped an EF1 tornado, hitting the church.
Two weeks later, heavy machinery shoved large metal and remnants of buildings into piles.
Pastor Steve Hinkle said God has been good as the congregation works to rebuild.
“It’s quite a different view than what we had just a couple of weeks ago,” he said.
He said the new building and facilities will be located on the same grounds.
“It’s going to be bigger; it’s going to be better, and like I’ve said the last time, God wants to take our mess and make it beautiful,” he said.
The Deacons of the Refuge Church will meet in the near future to discuss their vision of the new facility.
They also plan to hear from their insurance company in early October to get their input.
In a couple of weeks, Pastor Hinkle said their congregation plans to meet in a provided building down the street. They plan to rent the facility until their church is rebuilt.
He asks for continued prayers during this time.
