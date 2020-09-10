City seeks to clear up paycheck questions

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Thursday is typically the day that Osceola city employees receive their paycheck.
However, there was some question after paychecks were not in employee’s bank accounts.
There have been some questions about whether or not the city has enough money to pay its employees.
However, the city’s payroll coordinator, Don Lindsey, said the problems stemmed from the Labor Day holiday.
“We are in a holiday week with a biweekly payroll, which reduced the normal processing time by one day. Because of these time constraints, some of the activities were distributed to multiple employees and this resulted in a miscommunication about direct deposits that unfortunately impacted the actual date some of our employees will get paid,” Lindsey said.
Lindsey said city officials regret the problem and that they have worked to take steps to make sure it does not happen again.
