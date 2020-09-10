Cross County football picks up home game vs. Hampton

CHERRY VALLEY, Ark. (KAIT) - Cross County football filled in a vacancy in their 2020 schedule.
Hampton announced Wednesday evening that they’ll make the trek to Cherry Valley. Kickoff is set for Saturday at 4:00pm at Thunderbird Stadium.
It’ll be the season opener for Cross County. They previously postponed games against Harrisburg (Aug. 29th) & Hazen (Sept. 4th) because of COVID-19.
1-0 Hampton was originally scheduled to play Smackover on Friday, but the Buckaroos canceled due to members of the team being exposed to COVID-19.
