Cross County football picks up home game vs. Hampton

Cross County football picks up home game vs. Hampton
By Chris Hudgison | September 9, 2020 at 11:41 PM CDT - Updated September 9 at 11:51 PM

CHERRY VALLEY, Ark. (KAIT) - Cross County football filled in a vacancy in their 2020 schedule.

Hampton announced Wednesday evening that they’ll make the trek to Cherry Valley. Kickoff is set for Saturday at 4:00pm at Thunderbird Stadium.

It’ll be the season opener for Cross County. They previously postponed games against Harrisburg (Aug. 29th) & Hazen (Sept. 4th) because of COVID-19.

1-0 Hampton was originally scheduled to play Smackover on Friday, but the Buckaroos canceled due to members of the team being exposed to COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.