Dyess Fire Chief resigns after allegations of injuring Keiser teen on four-wheeler

DYESS, Ark. (KAIT) - In Mississippi County, a Keiser mother said she is upset after a vehicle chased her son while he was riding on his four-wheeler, leaving him injured.
Coraine Vornes says she received a call Sunday from her son that something happened while he was out with friends riding on trails.
Clay Burks, a 16-year-old football player, says he and seven others were riding down County Road S209 when a man got in between them and directly behind him.
He says the driver sped up and as he tried to stop, he felt a vibration and his four-wheeler rolled three times.
“When I got there, my son was still bloody. Cuts on his back, knees, arms everything. No one is telling me, hey, hold on, paramedics are coming. None of that happened. No paramedics. No, none of that," Vornes said.
She says when she arrived on the scene, the driver of the vehicle was gone and she only talked to the Mayor of Dyess and the responding officer.
She was told there was a lot of “he said, she said”, but from what she gathered, there were two vehicles on the road with the teens and the drivers were trying to get them to possibly act right.
The man behind the wheel, Billy Childress, the now-resigned Fire Chief of Dyess.
The City of Dyess released a statement Thursday, saying:
“The City of Dyess is aware of the incident that occurred on the afternoon of September 6th, involving Billy Childress, the previous Dyess Fire Chief.”
“As of the afternoon of September 6th, Billy Childress no longer represents the City of Dyess Fire Department. The investigation of this incident has been turned over to the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department for further investigation.”
But, Vornes says as an official and adult, Childress knows to not chase kids in a vehicle.
“You’re a first-responder, you’re a fire chief. You’re not a cop. That means you call the cops and say, 'hey these kids are acting a fool out here, we need someone to get out here and see what’s going on. Not chase them and chase them and scare them and everybody spreads out and this one child gets hit," Vornes said.
She says her son and friends will forever be scarred from this experience and while always question where they can freely go.
“I hope some type of justice is served. I don’t care what kind of charges, something needs to be done, because the accident that happened is ridiculous. You’re not a cop, do not take these type of matters into your own hands," Vornes said.
Vornes did confirm that her son was the only African-American out of the group, the others were mixed or white. When asked if she thought the incident was racially charged, she responded that she could not confirm that.
Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook says the incident is under investigation and that’s all he could release.
KAIT also reached out to Billy Childress via Facebook; he has not responded.
Region 8 News will continue to follow this story.
