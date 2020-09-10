Goodwill partners with Food Bank of NEA to donate food to 500 families

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The pandemic has made food insecurity a bigger problem in Arkansas.
To tackle that issue, the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas has partnered with the Jonesboro Goodwill Store and Donation Center to hand out free food.
On Thursday, volunteers stood outside of the Goodwill Store and Donation Center, just off Caraway Road, and distributed dairy and produce items to families in need. Around 500 families were served.
Vice President of Marketing for Goodwill Industries of Arkansas Leslie Heizman says they are seeing a lot of people who do not know where their next meal is coming from. She’s glad her help can put a smile on their face.
“Because of the pandemic, so many people are in need. There are so many people. We walked into the stores in this shopping center and said, ‘Hey, there’s food available. If you need it, come.’ And, you know people are like, ‘Really? This is wonderful!’ So, we’ve seen a lot of happy faces today,” said Heizman.
Another food distribution event will take place Tuesday, September 15, at the Paragould Goodwill Store and Donation Center, 2808 West Kingshighway, Paragould, AR 72450, from 9 until 11 a.m., or until supplies last.
To receive a food donation, you can drive your car through the designated area marked with cones, and a volunteer will direct you. The volunteers will load your car or trunk with food donations.
For more information on how to donate food to the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas, click here.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.