Jonesboro police investigating Dollar General robbery
Jonesboro police are investigating a robbery Thursday evening at the Dollar General in the 5900 block of East Johnson Avenue. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 10, 2020 at 9:53 PM CDT - Updated September 10 at 10:08 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating a robbery Thursday evening at the Dollar General in the 5900 block of East Johnson Avenue.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant, officers got a call around 9:40 p.m. about the robbery.

Details about the robbery are scarce.

Investigators are at the scene, searching for a suspect in the case.

Anyone with information on the robbery can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

