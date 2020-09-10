Jonesboro police investigating Dollar General robbery

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating a robbery Thursday evening at the Dollar General in the 5900 block of East Johnson Avenue.
According to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant, officers got a call around 9:40 p.m. about the robbery.
Details about the robbery are scarce.
Investigators are at the scene, searching for a suspect in the case.
Anyone with information on the robbery can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657.
