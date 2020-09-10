MPD: Off-duty Arkansas officer holds murder suspect until Memphis police arrive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police have charged a man with second-degree murder after a deadly shooting Wednesday in east Memphis, and according to the police report, an off-duty officer from a neighboring state held the suspect at the scene until Memphis police arrived.
The shooting happened Wednesday morning at a Marathon gas station on Summer Avenue west of High Point Terrace.
According to the report, an off-duty officer from Arkansas heard the gunshots and detained William Mitchell at the gas station. While handcuffing the man, the officer told MPD Mitchell had a gun in his waistband and shared details about the shooting, which Mitchell said followed a physical altercation.
The report says a witness recorded the altercation between Mitchen and Austin Norfleet.
MPD officers found Norfleet unresponsive near a gas pump. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the report, Mitchell admitted to the shooting during an interview with homicide investigators.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.