Jonesboro volleyball extended their winning streak to 49 matches. The Lady Hurricane beat Greene County Tech in straight sets Thursday evening (25-22, 25-21, 25-12). JHS moves to 5-0 overall in 2020, 3-0 in 5A East play.
Nettleton and Batesville battled in a five set thriller, the Lady Raiders would pick up a home victory
NEA HS Volleyball Scoreboard (9/10/20)
Jonesboro 3, Greene County Tech 0
Nettleton 3, Batesville 2
Westside 3, Pocahontas 0
Marion 3, Paragould 0
Piggott 3, Palestine-Wheatley 0
Highland 3, Trumann 1
Harding Academy 3, Rose Bud 0
