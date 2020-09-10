NEA HS Volleyball Scoreboard (9/10/20)

Jonesboro volleyball beats Greene County Tech, Lady Hurricane extend win streak to 49 matches
By Chris Hudgison | September 10, 2020 at 10:22 PM CDT - Updated September 10 at 10:30 PM

Jonesboro volleyball extended their winning streak to 49 matches. The Lady Hurricane beat Greene County Tech in straight sets Thursday evening (25-22, 25-21, 25-12). JHS moves to 5-0 overall in 2020, 3-0 in 5A East play.

Nettleton and Batesville battled in a five set thriller, the Lady Raiders would pick up a home victory

Jonesboro 3, Greene County Tech 0

Nettleton 3, Batesville 2

Nettleton beats Batesville in 5A East volleyball matchup

Westside 3, Pocahontas 0

Marion 3, Paragould 0

Piggott 3, Palestine-Wheatley 0

Highland 3, Trumann 1

Harding Academy 3, Rose Bud 0

