1,362 new cases of COVID-19 in Mo.
By Marsha Heller | September 9, 2020 at 9:53 AM CDT - Updated September 10 at 5:55 AM

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson held a briefing on Missouri’s response to COVID-19 and other topics at 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 1,362 new COVID-19 cases and 12 additional deaths on Wednesday, September 9.

A total of 96,475 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 1,673 deaths.

Currently, 1,070,909 tests for COVID-19 have been performed in the state and 70,267 tests for COVID-19 antibodies.

