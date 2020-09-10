1,362 new cases of COVID-19 in Mo.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson held a briefing on Missouri’s response to COVID-19 and other topics at 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 1,362 new COVID-19 cases and 12 additional deaths on Wednesday, September 9.
A total of 96,475 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 1,673 deaths.
Currently, 1,070,909 tests for COVID-19 have been performed in the state and 70,267 tests for COVID-19 antibodies.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.