Police searching for suspects after Mercedes stolen from East Memphis dealership

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are still looking for at least one of the high-end cars stolen right out of an East Memphis showroom. But the Mercedes-Benz dealership isn’t the only place hit in recent months.
“It’s amazing to me cause you know, I mean, they’re just unbelievable. I just can’t wrap my brain,” said Michael Lemons, customer.
Michael Lemons, a customer at Mercedes Benz of Memphis on Poplar Avenue, can’t believe some thieves literally drove four Mercedes worth almost a half a million dollars right off the showroom floor, crashing in a truly grand theft of autos through the windows around midnight. You can see burn out marks left by the vehicles on the floor inside the East Memphis dealership.
“Guess they knew what they wanted. They got the best of the best,” said Lemons.
The vehicles clearly had extensive damage after crashing through the windows. Several hours later police found one of the vehicles, a 2020 silver Mercedes, stuck in the mud near Ross and Raines Roads. Witnesses say the person in the car got out and walked away.
Video surveillance captured the crooks but their faces were covered and they were wearing gloves.
Police say several hours after the Mercedes burglary, an attempt to snatch cars at Enterprise car rental a half a mile away was unsuccessful. A broken window is the only evidence.
Police say there was an attempt to get in a back door and a window. A lug wrench was on the ground.
An employee told WMC Action News 5 that Enterprise does not have security cameras so it is not clear if the crooks at the Mercedes dealership came to Enterprise.
Police say since the beginning of March groups of criminals started breaking into car dealerships around the city, hitting more than 20 businesses and getting away with almost 50 vehicles.
Johnnie B Automart was hit in June. Surveillance video captured the suspects.
“We got really blessed and they didn’t get anything but older vehicles . My friends who ate in business have lost everything,” said John Buchanan, owner of Johnnie B Automart.
Police say there have been only a few arrests in all of the thefts. Investigators aren’t sure if one group of thieves is pulling off all of the thefts. One dealer said most of the thieves are young and underage.
No one would talk at Enterprise or the Mercedes dealership. We are waiting for police to release the Mercedes surveillance video.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
